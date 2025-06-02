Global Alarm Monitoring Market Set For 7.0% Growth, Reaching $82.67 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reflecting robust growth, the alarm monitoring market has substantially expanded in recent years, rising from $59.46 billion in 2024 to a projected $63.09 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. A combination of factors have worked in unison to drive this growth: these encompass a rise in crime rates, a surge in the adoption of home security systems, heightened awareness of fire safety, growing commercial and residential infrastructure, and an increased demand for electronic security systems.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Alarm Monitoring Market Size ?

With the wheels of growth firmly in motion, the alarm monitoring market size is expected to maintain strong momentum in the coming years, growing to an estimated $82.67 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0%. Several key factors are expected to fuel growth in the forecast period, including the development of advanced video analytics, increased focus on cybersecurity in alarm systems, the adoption of 5G technology for faster and more reliable monitoring, rising urbanization, and a rise in homelessness.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Alarm Monitoring Market?

Driving the market forward is the increasing awareness of home security. Awareness among households about home security levels and commercial spaces is on the upswing, triggered by a rise in the number of thefts and burglaries. As a swift and detailed conduit between the home security system and the security provider's central station, alarm monitoring is being increasingly recognized for its crucial role in enhancing home security.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Alarm Monitoring Market Landscape?

Significant players in the alarm monitoring market include industry stalwarts such as ADT security services, ABB Ltd., Ademco Pte Ltd., AT&T Inc., Chubb Community Care Ltd., and Comcast Corporation. Their collective and individual efforts are instrumental in sculpting the market dynamics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Alarm Monitoring Market?

A key trend shaping the market landscape is the increasing focus of major companies on introducing smart home protection solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Smart home protection solutions encompass a comprehensive array of interconnected devices and technologies designed to augment the security and safety of a residential property. These solutions typically comprise a delicate balance of sensors, cameras, alarms, and smart technology.

How Is the Global Alarm Monitoring Market Segmented?

Unpack the alarm monitoring market segmentation:

1 By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Communication Technology: Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network, IP Network

3 By Input Signal: Analog Signal, Discrete Signal, Protocol Signal

4 By Application: Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring, Building Alarm Monitoring, Environment Monitoring

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Alarm Panels, Sensors, Control Keypads, Sirens And Strobe Lights, Video Cameras

2 By Software: Alarm Management Software, Monitoring Software, Mobile Applications, Reporting And Analytics Tools, Integration Software

3 By Services: Monitoring Services, Installation Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Alarm Monitoring Market?

Leading the pack, North America was the largest region in the alarm monitoring market in 2024. The report covers a wide spectrum of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

