Nukkleus To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK ), which is pursuing a highly disciplined global M&A strategy in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry, today announced that its management team will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.



June 4: MicroCap Rodeo Conference (in person event to be held at Sparks Steakhouse in NYC)

Nukkleus' main presentation is scheduled for 1:00 pm ET. Investors can access the live presentation via the following link: . Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

June 5: Maxim Group 2025 Virtual Tech Conference (virtual event)

Nukkleus' fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET. Investors can access the live presentation via the following link: .

About Nukkleus Inc.

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK ) focuses on acquiring and scaling mission-critical suppliers across the defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors. With operations in the United States and Israel, Nukkleus targets Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies that form the industrial backbone of national security infrastructure. Through its proprietary capital model, Nukkleus integrates operational capabilities, financial discipline, and long-term vision to modernize and expand strategic suppliers-supporting dual-use innovation and resilient supply chains.

The company's portfolio approach combines organic growth with disciplined M&A, enabling transformational scale and positioning Nukkleus at the core of 21st-century defense industrial strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," or comparable terminology referencing future events, conditions or circumstances, or the negative of such terms. Although Nukkleus believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they are based on management's current beliefs and expectations about future events and circumstances and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in Nukkleus' most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Nukkleus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

