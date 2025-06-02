ICE Launches Battery Raw Materials Futures Contracts Based On Fastmarkets Price Assessments

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets , a leading price-reporting agency (PRA) and trusted source of cross-commodity market analysis, is proud to announce a collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a leading commodity exchange, to launch a new suite of futures contracts specifically focused on battery raw materials (BRM). The new contracts will address the rapidly growing demand for transparent and efficient price-risk management in the battery materials market.

Fastmarkets and ICE are introducing a suite of contracts for cobalt, spodumene, lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These contracts are designed to provide market participants with effective tools to improve investment decision-making and mitigate price volatility risks across the BRM supply chain. Leveraging Fastmarkets' trusted price assessments and ICE's global exchange network, the initiative enables trading transparency and risk management solutions.

"Partnering with ICE is a major step in helping the battery raw materials industry manage price risk," said Przemek Koralewski, Fastmarkets' Global Head of Market Development. "Fastmarkets provides the most widely used PRA benchmark in physical transactions for these commodities. By combining our pricing with ICE's trusted platform, we're bringing greater transparency and efficiency to a market vital to battery growth."

This announcement reinforces the growing importance of futures contracts in enabling businesses to hedge against inevitable market fluctuations in this incredibly dynamic sector.

For more information, visit Fastmarkets or email [email protected] to connect with the team.

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading PRA and information provider for the agriculture, forest products, metals, carbon and energy transition commodities markets. Fastmarkets serves its customers with commodity benchmark prices and assessments, forecasts, analytics, insights, news and events. Its data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management.

Fastmarkets is a global business with a history dating from 1865 and is built on trust and deep market expertise. It has more than 750 employees spread across several global locations including the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Bulgaria, Belgium, Ukraine and Finland.

Fastmarkets is a privately held UK-registered company owned by its shareholders and Astorg, a European private equity firm.

SOURCE Fastmarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED