Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Projected To Surpass US$ 8,786.032 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 20.39%

The left atrial appendage closure device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.39% from US$ 3,473.731 million in 2025 to US$ 8,786.032 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the left atrial appendage closure device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.39% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$ 8,786.032 million by 2030.The Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device market has been experiencing a surge in demand due to the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib) worldwide. This non-surgical device, also known as a Watchman device, is used to prevent blood clots from forming in the left atrial appendage of the heart, reducing the risk of stroke in patients with AFib.This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of AFib, which affects approximately 33 million people worldwide. With an aging population and increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, the number of AFib cases is expected to rise, driving the demand for Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices.The report also highlights the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures as a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. The Watchman device offers a less invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery, making it a preferred choice among patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, the device has shown promising results in reducing the risk of stroke and has been approved by regulatory bodies in several countries, further boosting its demand.The key players in the Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc., and Johnson & Johnson, among others. These companies are investing in research and development to improve the efficacy and safety of their devices, as well as expanding their global presence through strategic partnerships and collaborations. With the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of AFib, the Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, providing a promising outlook for the healthcare industry as a whole.Access sample report or view details: report/left-atrial-appendage-closure-device-marketAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the left atrial appendage closure device market that have been covered are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Atricure, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, among others.The market analytics report segments the left atrial appendage closure device market as follows:By Product Type.Epicardial LAA Devices.Endocardial LAA DevicesBy Technique.Percutaneous Techniques.Surgical TechniquesBy End-User.Hospitals.Ambulatory Surgical Centers.OthersBy Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Boston Scientific Corporation.Abbott.Johnson & Johnson MedTech.Atricure, Inc.Koninklijke Philips N.V.LifeTech Scientific Corporation.Medtronic plcReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Medical Sensors Market: report/medical-sensors-market.Portable Medical Devices Market: report/portable-medical-devices-market.Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market: report/software-as-a-medical-device-market-samd-market.Medical Device Security Market: report/medical-device-security-market.Medical Device Testing Services Market: report/medical-device-testing-services-marketAbout UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 