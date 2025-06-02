This Woman Knows Awards First Microgrant To Support Women Visionaries, No Trauma Essays Required

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 80 women applied to the inaugural TWK Grant, which rejects trauma storytelling and social media contests in favor of vision-first funding.

- Lisa N. Alexander, Founder, This Woman Knows MediaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move away from traditional funding norms, This Woman Knows has awarded its first-ever microgrant to Amber Ivey of AiDigiTales , with a special recognition award given to Vicki Seals of Dementia Guardian . Over 80 women applied in the inaugural round.Founded in 2015 by media entrepreneur and filmmaker Lisa N. Alexander, This Woman Knows began as a space for women sharing wisdom, experience, and truth woman-to-woman, with the goal of helping each other evolve into the best versions of themselves. The TWK Grant is a natural extension of that vision.“Some of those grant entries I've seen over the years were so deeply personal, they should never have had to be submitted in the first place,” said Alexander.“That's when I knew I'd do something different. This grant is about recognizing brilliance-not pain.”Funded through small donations and Alexander's own investment, the TWK Grant is an independent, women-led initiative grounded in community and vision. It was designed to fill the gap in support for microbusinesses and creative projects-especially those led by Black and Brown women.“We created something that works-and even women who didn't win emailed to say thank you. That's how we know we're onto something.”Alexander's work on the City of Houston Women- & Minority-Owned Business Task Force, formed by then–Council Member Amanda Edwards, reaffirmed how often microbusinesses-especially those led by underrepresented founders-are excluded from traditional funding conversations. Rather than criticize the system, Alexander chose to build a new one.“The work we did on the Task Force was critical and necessary,” said Alexander.“It exposed how much support was still needed-especially for microbusinesses working with few resources. This grant is a response to that invisibility-and a reimagining of what belief in women can look like when rooted in action.”Amber Ivey, founder of AiDigiTales, was selected as the primary grant recipient. Her organization is creating an educational activity deck to help kids understand artificial intelligence without increasing screen time.“Every child deserves AI literacy, no matter their zip code,” said Ivey.“These cards will help make that happen.”Vicki Seals, founder of Dementia Guardian, received an honorary award in recognition of her work developing a visual safety symbol for those living with dementia. The tool is designed to alert first responders and foster compassion in emergency situations.“The recognition given by This Woman Knows is not merely an honor but also a profound affirmation of the significance of our mission,” said Seals.“We desire that our symbol evoke compassion within the community and serve as a beacon of hope for the protection and safety of individuals living with dementia, their caregivers, and communities worldwide. Our tagline, 'We are seen, we are safe,' captures the essence of our mission because when we all grasp the combined impact of our compassion, we will find that we are all 'Dementia Guardians.'”Applications are open from the 1st to the 20th of each month, with at least one grant awarded monthly. Applicants answer just one question-What are you building, and how does it benefit you and your community?-and pay a small $15 application fee. Learn more and apply at . As the initiative grows, This Woman Knows aims to increase both the grant amount and the number of recipients. The program welcomes strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand its reach and long-term sustainability.About This Woman Knows MediaThis Woman Knows is a media platform and storytelling initiative dedicated to helping women evolve into the best version of themselves. Founded by writer, filmmaker, and media producer Lisa N. Alexander, TWK amplifies truth-telling, reinvention, and the stories often overlooked in traditional media spaces. Through articles, podcasts, grants, and community-building, This Woman Knows offers women a place to be seen, heard, and affirmed-without apology or performance.

Lisa N. Alexander

This Woman Knows Media

+1 8328771900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.