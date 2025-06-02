Surcheros Continues Georgia Expansion With Bainbridge Grand Opening

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Opens New Restaurant in Downtown Bainbridge, Offering the First 100 Guests Free Burritos for a Year*

BAINBRIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready, Bainbridge! Surcheros, the beloved Fresh-Mex restaurant known for its bold flavors and Southern hospitality, is bringing its fresh, customizable dishes to downtown Bainbridge. The grand opening of their newest corporate-owned location at 105 N West St. is set for Tuesday, June 10, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. To celebrate the opening, Surcheros is giving away free burritos for a year* to the first 100 guests that make a purchase and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. This opening highlights Surcheros commitment to growing in communities across its home state of Georgia."We are thrilled to be joining the vibrant retail scene in downtown Bainbridge," said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. "We believe in serving fresh, high-quality food with a welcoming spirit, and this new restaurant underscores our dedication to growth in Decatur County and our broader mission to introduce more Georgians to the Surcheros experience."The grand opening celebration will feature music, giveaways, and fan-favorite menu items, including customizable tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, all made fresh to order with premium meats and vegetables.The new Bainbridge location boasts a spacious dining area and a vibrant salsa bar, allowing for a personalized dining experience. Guests can dine in, order for quick pickup, or utilize third-party delivery services through DoorDash and Uber Eats. Surcheros Bainbridge also offers catering services for groups of 10 or more, perfect for team lunches, family gatherings, or any special occasion. The restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.Guests can take advantage of special offers during the Bainbridge grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit or follow us on social media at @Surcheros.*Offer valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at /franchising .

