Binance Traders League Returns with $6 Million Prize Pool and New Enhancements including Regional Competitions and Trader’s Passport
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Dubai, UAE, June 02, 202– – Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem trusted by over 270 million users worldwide, is excited to announce Binance Traders League Season 2 with a prize pool of up to $6 million. Traders League is’Binance’s flagship trading competition where traders from around the world go head-to-head for crypto rewards and is a fun and engaging way to celebrate our users and for them to connect. Pre-registration starts today, from 2 to 8 June 2025, and the trading activity period will run from 9 June to 6 July 2025.
Users can enjoy enhanced solo and team competitions across spot and futures, a refreshed landing page featuring shareable widgets, a“trader's”“Passport” to track their performance across competitions, and a new and exciting regional competition category.
Rachel Conlan, CMO at Binance, shared, “We are introducing a number of new features in Traders League Season 2, such as regional teams to promote camarade’ie and a Trader’s Passport for users to track their personal achievements across competitions. The variety of competition categories and tasks ensures there will always be a category and activity for every user regardless of their experience levels. Binance Traders League provides a platform for traders from around the world to exchange their knowledge and is a rewarding way to connect.”
One of the new highlights of Traders League will see users who register automatically be part of a regional team based on their KYC location to compete for prizes, as well as be automatically added to their regi’n’s open solo competition categories. The available regions are Asia, CIS & Europe, LATAM, Africa, and MENA.
Binance Traders League introduces regional teams to promote camaraderie and friendly competition. Users who register for Binance Traders League will automatically be part of a regional team based on their KYC location to compete for prizes, as well as be added to their re’ion’s open solo competition categories. Information in the screengrab above is for illustrative purposes.
’rader’s Passport is another new highlight of Binance Traders League this–season – users can now track their performance across different competitions and also unlock achievements. Information in the screengrab above is for illustrative purposes.
Overview of Traders League competitions and prize pool:
Spot Traders League - total prize pool of up to $1.8 million
. Comprising Solo ROI Competition and Team PnL Competition
. Users eligibility: All verified regular and VIP 1-6 users, except liquidity providers
. Eligible trading pairs: All trading pairs except zero fees trading pairs
Futures Traders League - total prize pool of up to $3 million
. Comprising Solo ROI Competition and Team PnL Competition
. Bonus rewards for new Binance Futures users
. Users eligibility: All verified regular and VIP 1-6 users, excluding market makers.
. Eligible trading pairs: All USD-M contracts and COIN-M contracts on Binance Futures
Side Tasks, Regional ROI Competitions and Side Quests - total prize pool of $1.2 million
. Side Tasks with a prize pool of $1 million
. Regional ROI Competition prize pool of $100k
. Affiliates Booster prize pool of $50k
. Trading Live Showdown prize pool of $50k — where Futures trading content creators can stream their strategy on Binance Square to grow their audience and compete for prizes
Legal Disclaimer:
