Dunk Into Flavor With Donatos Pizza's NEW Chicken Dippers
"Chicken Dippers allow us to tap into the growing demand for bold, customizable flavor experiences by capitalizing on the dipping and sauce trends," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer of Donatos Pizza . "Chicken Tenders are new to the menu, and ours are premium and delicious. They're the perfect sidekick to your favorite pizza."
While Donatos is known for its iconic Edge to Edge® pizza toppings, the brand continues to expand with delicious new options to complement its classics, aligning perfectly with their tagline, "Gotta love more."
About Donatos Pizza
Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit .
