Adrian Steel Changes Name To Adrian, Updates Logo Design

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For over 60 years, Adrian Steel has been a trusted name in the cargo management solutions industry, delivering equipment and gear that is versatile, dependable, safe, and ergonomically friendly, providing a high return on investment to men and women in the skilled trades.

"This isn't just a new name. It's a subtle but meaningful evolution that honors our heritage and allows us to retain our iconic name recognition, reputation and equity that we have built over the past six decades," said Don DeLong, CEO. "At the same time, it reflects the full breadth of our current product portfolio and where we are headed in the future. We love steel and always will, but today, we are so much more."

The iconic Adrian steel shelves and accessories, Power A and Adrian Blue will continue to be seen in vans and pickups across the U.S. and Canada. But Adrian's expanding portfolio now includes aluminum, composites, plastics, graphics, slide-outs and electronics.

While the company's name, logo and visual identity are changing, the company's purpose remains unchanged: equipping workers in the skilled trades with the tools and gear they need to work efficiently and safely – and, most importantly, returning them home to their families in the same condition they left in the morning.

Over the next 12 to 14 months, customers will start to see the transition to the updated logo throughout the company, starting with the website, marketing campaigns and company-owned signage.

About Adrian

Adrian provides cargo management solutions and vehicle upfitting. With more than 70 years in business and over 1 million units upfitted, we lead the industry, adapting to the evolving needs of our customers with cutting-edge solutions that are made in the USA. Our customers are located throughout the United States and Canada and include trade professionals in HVAC, Telecommunications, Parcel Delivery, Plumbing, Electrical, Construction, and Building Trades. For more information, visit Adrian .

