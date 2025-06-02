Zero Trust Is Broken: Docontrol Fixes What Legacy Security Got Wrong

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM provider, today announced expanded capabilities that further support organizations in enforcing Zero Trust security strategies - without compromising business agility or user productivity.

Zero Trust principles dictate that no user, device, or location is inherently trusted. While this approach is essential for reducing risk, overly rigid enforcement can hinder business operations. DoControl addresses this challenge with a new capability that balances security with usability.

The latest enhancement enables organizations to quarantine sensitive SaaS assets in near real time - automatically removing unauthorized collaborators when risky sharing behavior is detected. This rapid response significantly reduces the data exposure period, ensuring that sensitive information is no longer accessible during the review process. An approval workflow then prompts the asset owner, their manager, or the security team to inspect the incident, and only upon validation is access selectively restored to the external user.

As Doug Innocenti, CISO at MoonPay, a leading cryptocurrency company puts it, "Maintaining a secure environment is our top priority at MoonPay, and we look to partner with platforms like DoControl that continually raise the bar in security innovation," said Doug Innocenti, CISO at MoonPay, a global leader in cryptocurrency payments. "DoControl's expanded Zero Trust capabilities demonstrate a strong commitment to data protection, delivered in a way that doesn't compromise business productivity."

These workflows are powered by rich user context from DoControl's Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) module and deep content inspection through its advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) engine. This ensures precise, policy-driven actions based on risk, not arbitrary restrictions.

This capability is available across major SaaS platforms including Google Workspace, Slack, Box, and more - empowering organizations to enforce Zero Trust dynamically.

DoControl's mission is to protect SaaS data without disrupting business productivity," said Omri Weinberg, CEO of DoControl. "Our enhanced ability to quarantine assets and add collaborator access empowers security teams to enforce Zero Trust in a measured, intelligent way - driven by real customer needs and built for today's dynamic workplace."

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution providing multi-layer defense for SaaS applications, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected apps & configurations to prevent sensitive data exposure and mitigate insider threats.

