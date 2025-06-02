Served The Wrong Iced Tea? Lipton Ice Tea And Rapper Ice-T Now Ensure The Original
The initiative stems from a revealing consumer insight. According to a recent YouGov study conducted in the Netherlands, 44 percent of consumers say they have been served a different beverage than expected when ordering out. The numbers are even more striking when it comes to iced tea: 81 percent of frequent iced tea drinkers say they automatically associate the term 'ice tea' with Lipton Ice Tea.
Despite Lipton Ice Tea's status as a category leader in Europe and a household name in the U.S., the brand recognized that mistaken drink orders were leaving some consumers disappointed. The 'Ice Tea Insurance' campaign aims to change that by allowing customers who receive the wrong brand of iced tea to submit a claim for a free Lipton Ice Tea.
The campaign is fronted by Ice-T, and it's not just because his name echoes the drink. He rose to fame as the 'Original Gangster' with his 1991 album and became a cultural icon across both music and film. With a legacy rooted in originality, Ice-T is now teaming up with Lipton Ice Tea, the brand that introduced iced tea to millions, to remind people that there is only one original.
"Ordering iced tea doesn't always mean you'll get the original. With Lipton Ice Tea Insurance, we're backing fans who expect the best, because the original always matters," said Manon Lanckneus, Senior Brand Manager of Lipton Ice Tea Benelux.
The message of defending the original is one that resonates far beyond Europe, including in the U.S. The Ice Tea Insurance initiative runs throughout the summer of 2025 in the Netherlands and Belgium. Consumers who receive a different iced tea can visit to submit a claim and receive a complimentary Lipton Ice Tea.
