TG Therapeutics To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held at the Marriott Marquis, in New York City on June 3-5, 2025. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12:50 PM ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at .
ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS
TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval by the European Commission (EC) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features, in Europe and the United Kingdom, respectively. For more information, visit , and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.
BRIUMVI® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: ...
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4
Media Relations:
Email: ...
Telephone: (8489), Option 6
