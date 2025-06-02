Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Joint Press Release Of Constellation Software Inc. And Topicus Inc. -- Topicus Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Cipal Schaubroeck In Belgium


2025-06-02 08:16:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) and Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced that Topicus' subsidiary Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V. (“TSS”) has completed the sale and transfer of all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Cipal Schaubroeck NV to TSS.

About

Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ...

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ...


