Rafeeg Unveils Revolutionary AI Interior Design Tool and Franchise Initiative at GITEX Europe 2025
(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) German - Berlin, June 2, 2025design while also setting the stage ’or Rafeeg’s global expansion, starting with Europe.
The patent-pending algorithm, currently undergoing the registration process with support from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Khalifa Fund, employs AI to instantly generate high-quality and fully customized interior design concepts based on user input. Without the need for costly site visits or manual layout reviews, the technology significantly reduces the time and the cost that is often associated with home redesign. It is expected to launch publicly by the end of 2025.
Rafeeg introduced an innovative franchise pilot program at the event, inviting interested European partners to participate in a fully funded, one-month trial with no obligation to continue afterwards. During the opening days of the exhibition, more than 20 European businesses expressed formal interest in the program. Rafeeg will cover all startup costs during the trial, providing partners with a low-risk opportunity to test the platform in their respective markets.
“We believe that the success of a startup depends on cultivating knowledge, trust, and a seamless operation. This vision is what Rafeeg stands for”and presents,” said Khamis Alsheryani, Founder and“CE’ of Rafeeg. “We’re excited to extend that vision t” Europe and beyond.”
Founded in 2017, Rafeeg was created to bridge the gap between homeowners and vetted service providers in the UAE. The app currently supports over 140,000 users and a network of 4,500 service professionals, including electricians, interior designers, and renovation specialists. The platform has already processed over AED 50 million in transactions and is celebrated for its focus on quality assurance, affordability, and customer satisfaction.
What sets Rafeeg apart is its mission to empower local businesses rather than compete with them. Through comprehensive training programs, operational support, and strict quality control, Rafeeg helps small and medium-sized contractors to scale their operations and elevate their service standards. Their collaborative approach has been a key pillar of the brand’s success in the UAE and is central to its strategy for future expansion.
The compa’y’s participation in GITEX Europe represents a strategic initiative to enter new markets. Supported by the’UAE’s national innovation agenda, Rafeeg is actively seeking like-minded partners across the Northern Emirates, GCC countries, and key European cities to collaboratively develop the next generation of home services.
Entrepreneurs and investors interested in joining 'afeeg's international growth journey can apply for the limited-time franchise trial through
