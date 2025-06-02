Global Fluid Power Equipment Market Growth: Projected To Reach $47.6 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 8.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The fluid power equipment market has shown significant growth in recent years. The market size climbed from $32.49 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach $34.92 billion in 2025, outlining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This expansion in the historic period is attributed to the surge in construction and infrastructure projects, increasing applications in the automotive industry, demand from mining and material handling equipment, the rising utilization in the energy sector, in addition to aerospace and defense applications.

How Big Is The Opportunity For Growth In The Fluid Power Equipment Industry's Future?

Focussing on the future, the fluid power equipment market size is projected to experience notable growth. It is estimated to reach $47.6 billion by 2029, reflecting an anticipated compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The ascending trajectory during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in renewable energy projects, an intensified emphasis on energy efficiency, the burgeoning expansion of E-commerce and logistics, surging adoption rate of electric and hybrid vehicles, and infrastructure developments in emerging markets.

What Role Does E-Learning Platforms Play In The Growth Of Fluid Power Equipment Market?

Additionally, a surge in construction activities is expected to propel the fluid power equipment market forward. Construction activities, which refer to the physical processes and tasks involved in building structures, infrastructure, and facilities, typically use fluid power equipment to power hydraulic systems. These systems drive heavy machinery for efficient and precise operations on construction sites, thus creating a burgeoning demand.

Which Major Industry Giants Steer The Fluid Power Equipment Market?

Eminent companies like Hengli America Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. command a significant share in the fluid power equipment market. These industry behemoths are making strategic strides, focusing on developing innovative solutions such as unique fluid power business brands-ultimately defining their distinct image, identity, and representation in the industry.

How Is The Fluid Power Equipment Market Segmented?

A precise and comprehensive segmentation of the fluid power equipment market facilitates an exhaustive understanding of the sector:

1 By Type: Hydraulic, Pneumatic

2 By Product Types: Pumps, Motors, Valves, Cylinders, Accumulators And Filters, Other Product Types

3 By Application: Construction, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Food Processing, Packaging, Semiconductor, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Hydraulic: Hydraulic Pumps, Hydraulic Cylinders, Hydraulic Valves, Hydraulic Motors, Hydraulic Accumulators

2 By Pneumatic: Pneumatic Cylinders, Pneumatic Valves, Pneumatic Compressors, Pneumatic Actuators, Pneumatic Accessories.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Fluid Power Equipment Market?

Asia-Pacific reigned as the largest region in the fluid power equipment market in 2024. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

