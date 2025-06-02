Sixteen Maoists Carrying Rs 25 Lakh Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, June 2 (IANS) Sixteen Maoists, including two hardcore insurgents, have surrendered in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, marking a significant setback for the Maoist movement in the region.

Among them, a woman and a man carried individual bounties of Rs 8 lakh, while others had varying rewards, bringing the total to Rs 25 lakh. The surrender took place on Monday before senior police and CRPF officers in Sukma district.

Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said that the Maoists were influenced by the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellnar' initiative, which aims to promote development in remote villages.

The ongoing crackdown on Maoist activities has led to a rise in surrenders, as insurgents face increasing pressure from security forces.

Among those who surrendered, Rita alias Dodi Sukki, a 36-year-old member of the Maoists' Central Regional Committee (CRC) Company Number Two, and Rahul Punem, a party member of the PLGA Battalion Number One, each carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

Additionally, Lekam Lakhma had a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, while three others-Sodi Chula, Telam Kosa, and Dodi Hurra-had rewards of Rs 2 lakh each. Nine of the surrendered Maoists hailed from Kerlapenda Gram Panchayat, which has now been declared Maoist-free following their surrender.

Under the state's rehabilitation policy, villages that facilitate the surrender of Maoists are eligible for development projects worth Rs 1 crore. Authorities continue their efforts to weaken the insurgency through sustained operations and rehabilitation programs. The surrender of these Maoists is seen as a crucial step toward restoring peace and stability in the region.

Security forces remain vigilant, encouraging more insurgents to abandon extremist activities and reintegrate into mainstream society.

On May 27, as many as 18 Maoists, including four associated with Battalion No. 1, surrendered in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, under the influence of the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme.

According to Sukma SP Kiran G Chavan, Maoists from four different battalions, including those active in South Bastar, chose to abandon insurgency. He urged others to follow suit, highlighting that surrendered individuals would receive benefits from state government schemes aimed at rehabilitation.

After the elimination of Basvaraju – the dreaded Maoist who was carrying Rs 1.5 crore bounty on his head, more Maoists are expected to surrender, the officer said.

The surrender is an outcome of 'Lon Varratu' (Come back home) campaign launched by the government and actively propagated by security forces.

Lon Varratu means come back home. The officers talk with the Maoists, particularly the young, to come back, lay down arms and join the mainstream of development.