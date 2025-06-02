Vijay Varma Announces 'New Beginnings' In His Life Months After Breakup With Tamannaah Bhatia
On Monday, the 'Darlings' actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a flower bouquet alongside a handwritten note from filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The note read,“Dear Vijay, Welcome on board! Here's to a shoot filled with hard work, the pursuit of excellence, and some great memories. Lots of love, Hansal and Vikram.” Sharing the image, Vijay wrote,“New beginnings.” Vijay Varma has revealed his involvement in a new and exciting project, this time collaborating with Hansal Mehta.
The details of the project are still under wraps. Interestingly, this collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment in Vijay Varma's career, following his critically acclaimed performances in“Dahaad,”“Jaane Jaan,” and the“Mirzapur series.” Partnering with Hansal Mehta, known for groundbreaking projects like“Scam 1992,”“Aligarh,” and“Shahid,” this duo promises a powerful and compelling creative synergy.
On the personal front, Vijay Varma was recently linked to reports suggesting that he and Tamannaah have ended their two-year relationship. Although neither has officially confirmed the breakup on social media, the two have reportedly parted ways. A source was quoted as saying,“Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”
Vijay and Tamannaah first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at a New Year's Eve party in 2023. Their public appearances as a pair continued to increase, fueling further speculation, which they eventually confirmed during the promotional events for 'Lust Stories 2.'Since then, the couple has been frequently seen together at various events, movie premieres, date nights, and social gatherings.
The two actors first met on the set of the Netflix anthology“Lust Stories 2,” where their bond reportedly deepened during the course of filming.
