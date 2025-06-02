Bureau Veritas Strengthens Regional Presence In Southern Africa

In Johannesburg, the company's new office in Sandton, was officially inaugurated. The event was attended by local employees and the regional leadership from South Africa, Zambia, and Namibia. This relocation places Bureau Veritas ( ) at the centre of Southern Africa's financial and commercial hub. Following the inauguration, the Bureau Veritas team conducted visits to oil&gas and energy clients in neighbouring Maputo, Mozambique, bringing together key stakeholders and partners, reinforcing Bureau Veritas as the preferred partner in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector in the region.

It comes as Bureau Veritas Mozambique recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, with celebrations taking place in their new offices in Maputo.

Khurram Majeed EVP Middle East, Caspian and Africa said“As part of Bureau Veritas' LEAP | 28 Strategy, Southern Africa has been identified as a key region for the company's growth on the African continent. I was pleased to visit the teams here and see the strength and commitment across the region. Their passion and expertise show that we are driving real impact for our clients."

Speaking on the regional head office move, Area Chief Executive for Southern Africa Gavin Hefer added, "Moving into the heart of Sandton puts us at the centre of the region's commercial and innovation ecosystem. We are closer to our clients, partners, and key stakeholders – and better positioned to serve them. We are excited about our prospects in Southern Africa and there is a lot of energy within our teams to continue driving value to our clients.”

Bureau Veritas' in Southern Africa

Bureau Veritas has been operating in Southern Africa since for over two decades leveraging its global expertise to support industry-specific needs across the region. With presence in South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Bureau Veritas delivers testing, inspection and certification services to ensure safety, compliance and quality across the region to both the public and private sectors.

