Delhi Cm Rekha Gupta Visits Kedarnath After 100 Days As Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Kedarnath Dham with her family, offering prayers after completing 100 days in office. This spiritual journey underscores her commitment to Delhi's development and environmental rejuvenation, including the Yamuna cleanup initiative.

