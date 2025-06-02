Assam's Binita Chetry Shines At Britain's Got Talent Bags Third Place

9-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam received a warm welcome in Guwahati after securing 3rd place at Britain's Got Talent. Felicitated by Prem Tamang, she thanked fans, family, and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for their support. Trained since age 3, Binita called the journey 'inspiring' and judges' praise 'motivating.'

