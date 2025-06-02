Indigo Flight Hit By Bird Near Ranchi, Makes Emergency Landing 175 Passengers Safe

Around 175 passengers aboard an IndiGo flight had a narrow escape after the aircraft was hit by a bird and had to make an emergency landing at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Monday afternoon.

#IndiGoplane carrying 175 passengers collided with a vulture at an altitude of 4 thousand feetAfter the vulture attack, the plane made an emergency landing at #Ranchi 's Birsa Munda #Airport The plane suffered heavy damage, all passengers were safe@IndiGo6E @AAI_Official twitter/IRQqAIJWLI

- Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ravipandey2643) June 2, 2025

Emergency landing after bird strike

According to RR Maurya, Director of Birsa Munda Airport, the flight was coming from Patna and was about 10 to 12 nautical miles from Ranchi when it encountered the bird hit at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet.

"The pilot took immediate action and made a safe emergency landing at 1.14 pm," Maurya said.

Vulture believed to have caused damage

Maurya added that the aircraft, an Airbus A320, suffered a dent after being hit by a vulture. "All the passengers and crew are safe. Engineers are now assessing the damage," he said.

Flight was scheduled to continue to Kolkata

Another official noted that after reaching Ranchi, the flight was scheduled to depart for Kolkata. Due to the incident, that leg of the journey was affected. As of now, there is no official comment from IndiGo.

The incident highlights the ongoing risks of bird strikes during flights, especially around airports where bird activity is common. Fortunately, swift action by the pilot and ground teams ensured that all on board were unharmed.