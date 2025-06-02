Algerian Olympic Gold Medalist Imane Khelif's Medical Report Reveals 'Biologically Male'

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who recently won gold in the women's 66kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, is at the center of a growing controversy after The Telegraph reported that medical tests revealed she has an XY chromosomal structure-typically associated with male biological sex.

According to documents obtained from the 2023 World Boxing Championships held in New Delhi, Khelif underwent chromosomal testing that led to the classification of her as“male” under new gender verification policies introduced by World Boxing. As a result, the federation has suspended her from competing in women's events unless she provides further evidence confirming her eligibility.

World Boxing's policy now mandates PCR testing to determine chromosomal sex for all female athletes, citing concerns about fairness and competitive integrity. The controversy draws from earlier events in 2023, where both Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting were barred from the International Boxing Association (IBA) competitions due to similar gender test failures.

Despite these issues, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed Khelif to compete at Paris 2024, recognizing her as a legally registered female athlete. Her 46-second victory over Italy's Angela Carini in the final, however, drew intense scrutiny and media speculation about her biological sex.

Khelif has responded to the allegations, calling them“baseless and insulting.” She has filed defamation lawsuits against French media outlet Le Correspondant, as well as public figures-including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling-who publicly questioned her gender identity.

The case has reignited debates over gender eligibility, biological sex, and inclusion in women's sports. Human rights advocates warn that mandatory sex testing may violate athlete privacy and reinforce discriminatory norms.

Meanwhile, World Boxing insists that its policies are aimed at preserving fairness. The outcome of Khelif's appeals and legal actions could set critical precedents in future eligibility rules across international sports.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram