Trump's China Rant Can't Hide His Trade War Retreat
That's how US President Donald Trump exploded on Truth Social on May 30, accusing China of breaching a trade agreement. But the all-caps fury betrays something deeper: an American leader who's cornered, not commanding.
Trump's tantrum was triggered by China's accelerating export push, particularly in green technologies. Yet the timing is revealing.
His administration had just postponed key tariff hikes it had loudly threatened for months. Behind the social media outrage is a man who blinked first and who, many investors now believe, will have to do so again.
Despite a barrage of promises to hammer China with sweeping new levies, Trump pulled back in May from a threatened 145%, which was trimmed to 30% after talks in Geneva. Planned hikes on Chinese electric vehicles, solar equipment and critical minerals were softened or delayed.
The explanation from US officials has been bureaucratic: more time is needed to“consult stakeholders” and“ensure compliance.” But the reality is starker: Washington flinched while Beijing stood firm. (China's retaliatory tariffs on US goods dropped from 125% to 10% after the Geneva talks).
The president's own trade team sees the danger. American businesses are still deeply entangled in Chinese supply chains. Retaliatory tariffs would drive up costs at a time when consumers are already weary from inflation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment