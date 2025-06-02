Trump's China Rant Can't Hide His Trade War Retreat

MENAFN - Asia Times) “China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

That's how US President Donald Trump exploded on Truth Social on May 30, accusing China of breaching a trade agreement. But the all-caps fury betrays something deeper: an American leader who's cornered, not commanding.

Trump's tantrum was triggered by China's accelerating export push, particularly in green technologies. Yet the timing is revealing.

His administration had just postponed key tariff hikes it had loudly threatened for months. Behind the social media outrage is a man who blinked first and who, many investors now believe, will have to do so again.

Despite a barrage of promises to hammer China with sweeping new levies, Trump pulled back in May from a threatened 145%, which was trimmed to 30% after talks in Geneva. Planned hikes on Chinese electric vehicles, solar equipment and critical minerals were softened or delayed.

The explanation from US officials has been bureaucratic: more time is needed to“consult stakeholders” and“ensure compliance.” But the reality is starker: Washington flinched while Beijing stood firm. (China's retaliatory tariffs on US goods dropped from 125% to 10% after the Geneva talks).

The president's own trade team sees the danger. American businesses are still deeply entangled in Chinese supply chains. Retaliatory tariffs would drive up costs at a time when consumers are already weary from inflation.