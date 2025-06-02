403
Oman Sail and bp Oman launch second edition of SailFree programme
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 2nd June 2025, Muscat – Oman Sail in partnership with bp Oman have launched the second edition of SailFree, the region’s first para sailing programme designed to empower people with disabilities through the sport of sailing.
The programme will be delivered in three phases to support 100 young people with disabilities at Oman Sail’s Mussanah Sailing School and Al Mouj Sailing School, with 20 advancing to form the 15-18 national youth sailing team.
Khamis Al Anbouri, Oman Sail’s Acting Commercial Director, said, “We are very pleased to renew SailFree for a second edition and provide more opportunities for young people with disabilities. The programme has proven that sailing can have a long-term positive impact on the lives of people with disabilities and unlock valuable life skills through learning, teamwork and participation. We are looking forward to introducing 100 young people to the sport and showing that sailing is a sport for all.”
Ibrahim Al Hinai, Social investment manager at bp Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, commented: “The achievements of the SailFree programme is remarkable, whereby the first edition of this programme, launched in 2019, benefitted 110 people with disabilities and formed the first parasailing national team consisting of 25 exceptional members that competed in approximately 10 international and local competitions representing Oman. We are incredibly proud to continue investing in the community by supporting such a valuable initiative.”
SailFree has provided the framework for people with no prior sailing experience to learn, develop and compete internationally and the SailFree team is currently in training ahead of regattas at home and abroad. Beginning with the UK Hansa Class Championship from 13-15 June in Weymouth, UK, then returning to Oman for the Oman Sailing Championship from 17-21 August and Mussanah Race Week from 16-22 October and the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships from 30 November – 8 december.
