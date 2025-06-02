Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Celebrate Eid al-Adha with a Mediterranean Feast at Bab El Bahr

2025-06-02 08:11:37
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This Eid al-Adha, Bab El Bahr invites guests to indulge in a leisurely lunch that captures the flavours and spirit of the Mediterranean. Located in Downtown Dubai, the restaurant offers a serene, elegant setting for long-table gatherings and midday feasting throughout the break.

The menu is rich in dishes that suit the season. In the spirit of Eid, the focus is on abundance and togetherness, with a generous offering of dishes made to be shared. At the heart of the experience is Bab El Bahr’s fresh fish display, where guests can browse a colourful selection of the catch of the day — including seabass, seabream, and red snapper. Diners are invited to choose their fish and decide exactly how they’d like it cooked — whether grilled, fried, or oven-baked with Mediterranean spices. This customisable, market-style approach adds a sense of occasion and theatre to the meal.

Seafood lovers will also enjoy the Shrimp Fatteh, layered with fried eggplant, creamy yogurt and crispy bread, while the Grilled Large Shrimp — served by the half-kilo — is another crowd favourite.

The Mixed Grill Tawouk offers a robust selection of marinated chicken, kebabs, fries, and garlic sauce, while those looking for something indulgent will enjoy the Lobster Linguine, tossed in lobster bisque with tomato, garlic and parsley.

The lunch menu is available all day throughout the Eid holiday. Whether you're gathering as a large family after prayers or enjoying with friends, Bab El Bahr captures the essence of Mediterranean hospitality, where feasting, sharing, and slowing down over good food take centre stage. No fixed menus, no pressure, just great food and warm hospitality. Indoor and terrace seating available

For bookings and more information, contact: (04) 456 2881
📍 Boulevard 29 Bld., Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, UAE
📍 GPS: 25.1912, 55.2724

