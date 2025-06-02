403
This Eid al-Adha, Celebrate with Al Hallab: A Feast of Flavor, Tradition, and Hospitality
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This Eid al-Adha, elevate your celebration with a culinary experience that honors tradition while delivering restaurant-quality flair, right at your home or venue. Al Hallab invites you to mark this joyous occasion with exceptional catering services crafted with care, delivered with pride, and infused with the warm traditions of Levantine hospitality.
Since 2002, Al Hallab has been a household name in Dubai for authentic cuisine, impeccable service, and a legacy of excellence. This Eid, the catering team is ready to bring the same restaurant-quality experience directly to your doorstep, whether you're hosting a family gathering, an elegant soirée, or a corporate event.
Why Choose Al Hallab for Your Eid Catering Event?
Al Hallab offers a wide selection of set menus, live cooking stations, and à la carte options, designed to suit every style and scale of celebration. Their catering menu features:
● Elegant Set Packages like the Bronze, Silver, Ruby, and Gold Menus each including multi-course meals with mezze, grilled meats, oriental rice dishes, and traditional Arabic desserts.
● Specialty Breakfast & Reception Buffets, perfect for morning or light celebratory affairs.
● Live Stations, including Shawarma, Sushi, Saj, Pasta, Rotisserie Chicken, and Dessert Stations like Hallawet Al Jeben and Cheese Kunafa, bringing both spectacle and taste to your event.
● Gourmet Add-Ons, such as premium charcuterie and cheese boards, customized salads, seafood platters, and chef-led main courses like Mansaf, Stuffed Lamb, or Chicken Freekeh.
Operating four full-service restaurants 365 days a year, Al Hallab ensures consistency and freshness that few caterers can match. From curated menus to full table setups and hospitality staff, we manage every detail so you don’t have to.
Every menu is customizable to reflect your event’s theme and your preferences. Whether it’s a classic Levantine feast or a fusion dining experience, Al Hallab’s culinary team delivers with finesse.
This Eid, let their team of chefs and event specialists handle every detail, so you can focus on the moments that matter.
