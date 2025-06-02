403
R.Evolution’s Eywa Experience Centre to Host a Guided Yoga and Breathwork Session for World Yoga Day
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (June 2025): Championing wellness in every aspect of living, R.Evolution, the visionary developer behind the soon-to-be-completed Eywa, has been built on an ethos of community engagement. In the spirit of World Yoga Day (landing on Saturday, June 21st), the Eywa Experience Centre will host an intimate yoga session led by Dubai-based yogi Noura Shbeeb, offering a chance for attendees to reconnect in a calming, nature-inspired space. On Friday, June 20th, this grounding experience reflects Eywa’s holistic approach to wellness and invites you to embrace a more conscious, community-driven way of life.
Set in the Eywa Experience Centre, a serene space inspired by the upcoming residences, where crystals catch the light, greenery spills from every corner, and natural textures create a sense of ease, guests will feel an instant wave of calm wash over them upon arrival. The session will begin with guided breathwork to centre the mind, followed by a short meditation and a mindful flow of asanas designed to awaken the body. As the hour draws to a close, participants will be guided into deep relaxation, leaving them grounded, recharged, and more in tune with the energy around them.
Bringing Ey’a’s vision to life, this specially curated yoga session will be led by renowned instructor Noura Shbeeb. A seasoned practitioner for over a decade, Noura blends movement, mindfulness, and manifestation to guide others toward greater clarity and presence. As the founder of Bliss Yoga by Norah, an active member of Yoga Alliance, and a familiar face at wellness events across the region,’she’s known for making ancient practices feel accessible and deeply personal.
Due for completion in early 2026, the luxury development Eywa is set to reimagine modern urban living through the lens of sustainability, longevity, and wellbeing. As the visionary real estate company behind the project, R.Evolution has spent the past 26 years redefining how people live, prioritising wellness, sustainability, and intelligent design. More than just creating luxury spaces, each R.Evolution project is crafted to restore natural ecosystems and support a thriving future for generations to come.
Featuring 50 exclusive residences and two luxurious penthouses, Eywa showcases a captivating organic design incorporating biophilic elements such as lush gardens and calming water features. Rooted in holistic wellbeing and longevity, residents will also benefit from advanced systems that restructure and infuse the drinking water with light and positive energy, while the entire residential tower is guided by the principles of Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architectural science that aligns spaces with the natural flow of energy. Further enhancing this energetic harmony, 16 tonnes of crystals will be embedded within the structure itself, forming a unique pyramid.
Step inside the Eywa Experience Centre this World Yoga Day and allow yourself to slow down, breathe deeply, and reset as this mindful retreat offers a first glimpse into the lifestyle envisioned by Eywa. More than a yoga session, this intimate gathering invites you to experience a new way of living shaped by intention, balance, and quiet transformation.
