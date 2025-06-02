Nishkam Primary School Birmingham Celebrates 'Outstanding' Ofsted Report Across The Board

MENAFN - Pressat) Nishkam Primary School Birmingham is celebrating a landmark achievement after being judged Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted during its inspection on 8–9 April 2025. The report commends the school's exceptional standards in Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, and Early Years Provision.

Inspectors found that pupils“love being here” and thrive as part of the“Nishkam family,” describing the school as a place where a“warm welcome awaits everyone” and where“virtues such as compassion, humility, service, and forgiveness are central to every aspect of school life.”

The report highlights the school's highly ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum, where every child is supported to achieve exceptionally well from their starting points. Inspectors were especially impressed with the strong subject knowledge of staff, the vibrant and purposeful Early Years provision.

Gurpreet Kaur, Headteacher, reflected on the outcome,“This is a deeply meaningful moment for our entire community. The report recognises not just high standards, but the heart and values that guide everything we do. We strive to nurture children who are not only academically capable but rooted in kindness, service, and strength of character. This result reflects the collective effort of our dedicated staff, our wonderful pupils, and the continued trust of our families.”

The Ofsted team noted the school's strong culture of safeguarding and the calm, respectful relationships between staff and pupils. They praised the way children“display exemplary manners to everyone” and spoke of pupils who“know that adults will help them to sort out any worries” and“feel safe at school.”

The inspectors also emphasised the school's“exceptional” personal development offer, noting that pupils take on leadership roles with confidence and enthusiasm - from well-being buddies to prayer leaders - and demonstrate a clear commitment to service, equality, and community cohesion.

Nishkam Primary School Birmingham is part of the Nishkam Schools Multi-Academy Trust, which is ranked among the top 20 of over 1,450 multi-academy trusts in England. The Trust oversees a family of faith-inspired schools across Birmingham, Wolverhampton, West London, Derby, and Leeds.

Debbie Westwood, Director of Primary Education at the Trust, said,“To be judged Outstanding across the board is an incredibly rare achievement, especially in the current inspection climate. That the vast majority of our schools have reached this standard reflects the Trust's unwavering commitment to the vision set by our Patron, Bhai Sahib Mohinder Singh - one rooted in excellence through virtues-led education as the foundation for each child's spiritual and moral development. We are truly humbled by what our staff and pupils continue to accomplish together.”

“We're delighted that Ofsted has recognised the love, learning, and leadership that underpin our school life. It's a privilege to walk this journey with our pupils every day.” Added, Evie Glyptie, Deputy Headteacher.

With a continued focus on nurturing both the mind and the spirit, Nishkam Primary School Birmingham stands as a shining example of how virtues-based education can enable children to flourish and contribute positively to the world around them.