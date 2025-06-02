403
stc hosts the "Future of Food and Beverage Marketing" workshop in collaboration with ordable, Snapchat, and Optimize
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 31 May 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, sponsored an event titled “The Future of F&B Marketing” as part of its strategic partnership with ordable, optimize and Snapchat to empower entrepreneurs operating within the F&B sector. The initiative included an interactive workshop delivered by Snapchat and comes under stc’s ‘weyak’ program, which aims to support SMEs in their unique journeys to enhance and grow their operations.
The two-hour workshop was held at the Chairman’s Club in KIPCO Tower and welcomed over 50 entrepreneurs. The session was delivered by Snapchat’s MENA region account managers, who introduced attendees to a range of the platform’s marketing tools and features. Participants were given a hands-on walkthrough of how to effectively reach and engage audiences on Snapchat, with a focus on content strategy, Ad creation, and performance measurement tailored for businesses in the F&B space.
Through this initiative, as well as other programs launched under the ‘weyak’ umbrella, stc aims to showcase its ongoing support to both SMEs and entrepreneurs in Kuwait. The Company focuses on introducing opportunities that enable SMEs to grow their operations and enhance their exposure in the market through leading platforms. The ‘weyak’ initiative was launched by stc with the primary focus of guiding SMEs in navigating today’s competitive landscape, while introducing a range of platforms that can assist them in successfully reaching their diverse audience segments.
Ahmed Al Nowaibet, Director of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, “As part of our ongoing efforts to empower the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kuwait, we were proud to collaborate with ordable, optimize, and Snapchat to deliver this insightful and practical session for SMEs in Kuwait. The workshop aligns with the core objectives of our ‘weyak’ initiative, which was designed to offer tailored programs that meet the real needs of local business owners and startups. Given the role of social media today, providing insights into how platforms like Snapchat can be strategically utilized for business growth is essential to helping entrepreneurs elevate their marketing efforts and scale their operations in a digitally driven environment.”
He added, “Supporting entrepreneurs through various programs is key to building a more digitally capable and empowered SME sector. At stc, we believe in the importance of introducing platforms for collaboration, where innovation and growth are encouraged and enabled. Having said that, supporting SMEs falls in line with stc’s broader vision to drive digital transformation and contribute to the national development agenda. Through our role, stc is shaping a more inclusive economy by integrating SMEs into the digital ecosystem by fostering innovation through strategic partnerships and platforms.”
