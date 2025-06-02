403
Swedish Ambassador Praises Dubai Foundation for Women and Children’s Humanitarian and Integrated Model
(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE-Dubai 30-May-2025
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) welcomed H.E. Fredrik Florén, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation during an official visit aimed at gaining insights into the Foundation's pioneering efforts and the comprehensive services it offers to support the most vulnerable groups.
The visiting delegation was received by H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, along with several department directors and specialists at the Foundation.
The program commenced with a meeting in the Majlis, followed by a presentation highlighting the Foundation's key areas of work, ranging from psychological and social services to awareness programs, research, and community initiatives, as well as institutional partnerships at both local and international levels. The visit concluded with a field tour of the care and rehabilitation building, during which the delegation was briefed on the rooms designated for psychological and social support programs, counseling rooms available to clients, and the specialized programs that reflect the Foundation's commitment to implementing the highest standards of specialized care.
The delegation also learned about the mechanisms for handling cases received by the Foundation and the innovative models it adopts in providing its services, ensuring appropriate support for each case according to its individual needs. This reflects the Foundation's deep commitment to the principle of comprehensive empowerment and its constant efforts to enhance the quality of life for women and children by providing a safe and sustainable environment for them.
On this occasion, H.E. Sheikha Al Mansouri expressed her deep appreciation for the visit of H.E. Ambassador Fredrik Florén, noting that this visit highlights the importance of international cooperation as an effective tool to address humanitarian challenges and a necessary framework for exchanging expertise in this field. She added that joint work and the development of sustainable solutions reflect the Foundation's vision and strategy to elevate the quality of services and achieve the highest levels of care and empowerment for women and children, thereby enhancing its role as a leading institution in providing comprehensive care according to the finest global standards and practices.
For his part, H.E. Fredrik Florén expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the warm reception, praising the outstanding efforts of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and its essential role in providing integrated services that enhance family stability and support the most vulnerable groups. He also emphasized the importance of future cooperation between both sides in the fields of women's and children's welfare and the exchange of best practices that would contribute to the development of the care system at both regional and international levels.
