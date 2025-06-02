Rush Rare Metals Provides Updates Surrounding Boxi Property And Copper Mountain Property

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) -(CSE: RSH) ("Rush" or the "") is pleased to provide details of further exploration work at its Boxi Property in Quebec, and to provide updates surrounding work by Myriad Uranium Corp. ("Myriad") on the Copper Mountain Property in Wyoming. Myriad is conducting ongoing exploration work on the Copper Mountain Property pursuant to an option agreement under which Rush and Myriad both currently hold a 50% interest in the property.

Boxi Property Update

The Boxi Property is a road accessible property comprised of over 8,000 hectares a short distance from Mont Laurier, Quebec. Boxi was formerly held by Areva S.A. (now Orano), who held the Property based on early samples returning high values for uranium. Orano dropped the Property following the Fukushima incident in 2013, and uranium mining was subsequently suspended in Quebec under a temporary moratorium still in place today. Rush subsequently acquired the Property on the strength of niobium values in samples taken by Orano in 2011.

Niobium is categorized as a critical mineral in Canada and is used to make strong, light weight and corrosion resistant steel, superconductors, and various other highly topical products. There are only three niobium mines of any significance in the world, two of them in Brazil, and the third, the Niobec Mine, just 350km from Boxi in Quebec.

Previous exploration at the Boxi Property was summarized in a Company news release dated July 12, 2024.

The Company intends to conduct additional exploration at Boxi, anticipated to commence in the coming weeks. New exploration work will focus on expanding sampling and mapping near the already established dyke exploration area near the main access road (Target Area 1), and on conducting new exploration in two main areas, in and around visible pegmatite showings near Lac Leon (Target Areas 2a and 2b), and in an area a number of kilometers to the east of the established Boxi area, in a zone previously showing as anomalous in a Federal Radiometric survey conducting in 1969 (Target Area 3). A map showing these target areas is shown below.







Figure 1. Boxi Property with interpreted "Boxi-like" lineament targets and radiometric targets

The planned exploration program is modest but also efficient, and is expected to provide a great deal of additional information about the nature and scope of mineralization, in particular for Niobium but also for other rare earth elements throughout the Boxi Property.

Copper Mountain Property Update

Myriad has been making excellent progress at Copper Mountain, a Uranium prospect located in Wyoming, currently held 50% by each of Myriad and Rush, and in which Myriad can earn an additional 25% interest pursuant to the option agreement between the parties.

Recent updates from Myriad were disseminated on March 17th and on April 29th , 2025. These Myriad news releases are available on the Myriad website at myriaduranium. Recent progress, as well as other thoughts surrounding the Copper Mountain Property generally, were discussed in recent interviews with Myriad CEO Thomas Lamb, with links to these provided below:

In addition, Rush recognizes and welcomes the U.S. government's decisive recent actions to revitalize the nuclear energy sector and rebuild the domestic uranium supply chain. On May 23, 2025, new Executive Orders represent a sweeping national commitment to quadruple nuclear capacity by 2050, streamline permitting, restart the full fuel cycle, and invest in advanced reactor technologies. The policy shift includes clear timelines for regulatory reform, a mandate to expand uranium mining and enrichment, and support for public-private collaboration.

"This is the catalyst the sector has needed," said Peter Smith, CEO of Rush. "Our Copper Mountain Project in Wyoming-an established uranium region-is well aligned with these national goals. We, in close co-operation with Myriad, are well positioned to support America's nuclear resurgence with domestic supply. Myriad has done an outstanding job thus far in adding value to the Copper Mountain project in leaps and bounds, with recent chemical assay results showing even higher mineralization, and over larger areas than previously thought following a successful drill campaign last Fall. We firmly believe this project is becoming one of the best Uranium prospects in the USA."

Issuance of Stock Options

Rush also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 465,000 stock options to an officer and to certain directors of the Company. Each option vests immediately and is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 for five years.

The issuance of the stock options is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such issuance is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company's directors unanimously approved the issuance of the stock options. There were no prior valuations made in the past 24 months in respect of the Company that relates to the subject matter of or is otherwise relevant to such issuance of stock options. The Company did not file a material change report respecting such issuance of stock options at least 21 days before such issuance, which is reasonable given the MI 61-101 exemption noted above.

