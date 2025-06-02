Andean Precious Metals Enters Into An Exclusive Long-Term Agreement With COMIBOL To Purchase Up To 7 Million Tonnes Of Oxide Ore
The Agreement covers up to 7 million tonnes of oxide ore located within a 250 kilometers radius of the San Bartolome processing facility. The Agreement complies with all national environmental and safety regulations, and the Company retains the right to accept oxide ore that is economically viable under prevailing market conditions. Following the execution of the Agreement, Andean will work jointly with COMIBOL to obtain the required environmental permits and social licenses, as well as to prepare the respective mines to begin operations. The Agreement is effective for a 10-year period.
Upon execution of the Agreement, the Company made an advance purchase for an initial 250,000 tonnes of oxide ore. Subsequent purchases, following the delivery of the initial purchase, will be made in tranches of 50,000 tonnes each. In addition, the Company will assume all operating costs incurred by COMIBOL for the mining of the oxide ore under the Agreement.
Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated: "This Agreement creates an opportunity to increase our mineral processing rate, which could lead to an improved silver production profile. It also allows us to leverage the mill's nameplate capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day with minimal to no capital investment. In addition, this Agreement demonstrates our collaboration with COMIBOL, that supports local communities and business partners in driving long-term and positive economic impact across Potosi and the surrounding region."
About Andean Precious Metals
Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment