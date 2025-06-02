Magma Silver Announces Consulting Services Agreement
About Daniel Schaad ( )
Daniel Schaad has worked in the capital markets since 2004, and has become a well-respected capital markets expert, especially in the mining sector. To date, Daniel has been directly involved in fifteen takeover transactions. He has a broad investor-reach through his self-run explorercheck service, and through publishing reports on , generating a strong German-speaking, investor readership.
About Magma Silver Corp.
Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.
Legal Disclaimer:
