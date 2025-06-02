EMX Sells Generative Enterprise In Nordics For Cash And Future Royalty Interests
Strategic Rationale and Long-Term Benefits
This transaction is part of a broader initiative to streamline EMX's global operations and reduce administrative costs while maintaining upside royalty exposure in partner-funded generative exploration efforts. EMX has been conducting generative exploration in the Nordic Countries for over 15 years and has generated a broad portfolio of royalties in the region, which will be retained by EMX. In addition, EMX will be granted future royalty interests on projects organically generated by FNM for a period of five years. This transaction fits EMX strategic objectives and provides an operational boost to an existing partner and operator.
Commercial Terms
As consideration for the sale, EMX will receive staged payments totaling 3.25 million SEK (approximately US$335,000) over a period of two years. The payments will be made in equal proportions of cash and the equivalent value in shares of FNM.
Additionally, FNM will grant EMX a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on any newly generated projects in Sweden and Finland during the next five years.
Dr. Eric P. Jensen, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved the disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.
About EMX. EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see for more information.
About FNM. First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, with precious metals assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional target areas (Paubäcken, Storjuktan, also EMX royalty properties), which combined with the Barsele project, total ~100 km of strike coverage of the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of the underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. EMX also controls various royalty interests over FNM projects in the Oijärvi belt.
