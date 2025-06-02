Iranian MFA Sees New Sanctions From US On Iran Throwing Wrench In Works Of Diplomacy
Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that the United States throwing more sanctions into the mix has folks scratching their heads about whether Washington is truly committed to moving the diplomatic ball forward.
Baghaei also weighed in on the notion floated by certain American lawmakers that sanctions against Iran ought to be here to stay.
"Iran does not accept the notion that Congress and the administration are on separate paths. We view both as part of a single authority," he explained.
He emphasized that any potential agreement between Iran and the United States must be based on the principle of lifting sanctions. Unless sanctions imposed on Iran and its various sectors are transparently removed, no agreement will be possible.
"The next round of talks between Iran and the United States is currently under consideration. Mutual engagement is ongoing through Omani mediation, with necessary decisions being taken. A determination regarding the continuation, format, and process of the negotiations will be made in due course," he added.
In November 2018, the United States enacted a series of punitive measures targeting Iran, specifically in response to its nuclear proliferation activities. Subsequently, the imposition of sanctions has significantly impacted the Iranian hydrocarbon export sector and has encompassed over 700 financial institutions, corporate entities, and individual stakeholders.
To note, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment