Iranian MFA Sees New Sanctions From US On Iran Throwing Wrench In Works Of Diplomacy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Any new sanctions package imposed by the US against Iran would be considered a significant obstacle to reaching an agreement between the two countries, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that the United States throwing more sanctions into the mix has folks scratching their heads about whether Washington is truly committed to moving the diplomatic ball forward.

Baghaei also weighed in on the notion floated by certain American lawmakers that sanctions against Iran ought to be here to stay.

"Iran does not accept the notion that Congress and the administration are on separate paths. We view both as part of a single authority," he explained.

He emphasized that any potential agreement between Iran and the United States must be based on the principle of lifting sanctions. Unless sanctions imposed on Iran and its various sectors are transparently removed, no agreement will be possible.

"The next round of talks between Iran and the United States is currently under consideration. Mutual engagement is ongoing through Omani mediation, with necessary decisions being taken. A determination regarding the continuation, format, and process of the negotiations will be made in due course," he added.

In November 2018, the United States enacted a series of punitive measures targeting Iran, specifically in response to its nuclear proliferation activities. Subsequently, the imposition of sanctions has significantly impacted the Iranian hydrocarbon export sector and has encompassed over 700 financial institutions, corporate entities, and individual stakeholders.

To note, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.