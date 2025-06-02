Chinese Green Energy Equipment Producer Set To Open Plant In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands
He kicked things off by sharing the lowdown on the company he stands behind.
"We come from Shanghai. Our company mainly produces explosion-proof electrical equipment for oil and gas, energy (especially green energy), offshore, and offshore platforms. We have a partner in Azerbaijan and have been trying to benefit our partners together since 2019.
We plan to expand our business in Azerbaijan. This depends on the interest of our partners. Next year, we plan to open a plant in one of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," the company official emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment