Swiss Glacier Collapse Sparks Lake Fears, Water Now Receding
(MENAFN) A lake created by glacial debris after a dramatic collapse in the Swiss Alps is now beginning to drain, officials confirmed Friday, offering some relief after fears of a second deadly flood following the destruction of an Alpine village.
The Birch glacier’s massive break on Wednesday sent tons of ice and rock tumbling into the Lonza River in the southern Swiss canton of Wallis, forming a natural dam that blocked the river’s flow. The resulting artificial lake raised alarm that it could overflow or burst through the debris, flooding the valley below.
But as monitoring flights and inspections continued, authorities reported signs that water in the newly formed lake—which has been slowly engulfing what remains of the village of Blatten—is now beginning to pass over, seep through, and move around the debris blockage.
“This development is positive, but we remain cautious,” said Stephane Ganzer, head of the regional security department.
“The risk remains, even if it is diminishing,” he told a press conference, stressing that “no evacuations are planned” in the downstream communities of the Lotschental valley, a picturesque region in southern Switzerland.
Christian Studer, from the Wallis Natural Hazards Service, added, the outflow “makes us optimistic and suggests that the water is finding a good path.”
Despite this progress, crews have not yet begun pumping water from the lake, as the ground—particularly on the steep mountainside—remains dangerously unstable.
The Lotschental valley spans nearly 30 kilometers (20 miles) and is home to approximately 1,500 residents. Celebrated for its snowy peaks, traditional villages, and popular hiking routes, the region’s landscape has been permanently altered by the glacier’s collapse.
One person remains missing following the disaster.
