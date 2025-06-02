Ministry Reviews Progress On Amman Civil Airport Reopening

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) – Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni chaired a meeting on Monday with representatives of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, Jordan Airports Company, and Airport Projects Management Directorate to follow up on re-licensing and reactivation of Amman Civil Airport.The minister stressed the urgency of completing technical and administrative requirements needed to obtain a license in line with international standard, adding that restarting operations at the facility aligns with national objectives to enhance the air transport sector and improve regional and international connectivity.Highlighting the strategic importance of the airport, Tahtamouni described it as a key infrastructure asset that supports Jordan's aviation network. She called for coordination with relevant stakeholders to ensure its rehabilitation meets the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency. The airport, she added, is an opportunity to expand low-cost and regional aviation services and contribute to economic growth.The meeting also tackled collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality to establish regular public transport routes to and from the airport to improve accessibility for both passengers and staff and better integrate multimodal transport systems.Tahtamouni underscored the need for close coordination among all entities involved to guarantee the readiness of infrastructure, technical systems, security measures, and support services. She stressed the ministry's close oversight of implementation phases leading up to the airport's operation.The meeting is part of a series of ongoing technical reviews conducted by the Ministry of Transport to track progress on strategic aviation projects, particularly efforts to reposition Amman Civil Airport as a hub for low-cost and regional carriers and a future contributor to air cargo services.