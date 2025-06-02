403
Nepalese President Receives Credentials Of Jordan's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel received on Monday the credentials of Yousef Abdul Ghani as Jordan's accredited and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Nepal, during a formal ceremony held at the Presidential Residence in Kathmandu.
Ambassador Abdul Ghani conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Paudel, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Nepalese people.
For his part, President Poudel asked that his greetings and appreciation be conveyed to His Majesty King Abdullah II. He praised the King's leadership and the strong relations between the two countries, expressing Nepal's interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation across various fields. He also wished Jordan and its people continued growth and prosperity.
