Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nepalese President Receives Credentials Of Jordan's Ambassador

Nepalese President Receives Credentials Of Jordan's Ambassador


2025-06-02 08:06:00
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel received on Monday the credentials of Yousef Abdul Ghani as Jordan's accredited and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Nepal, during a formal ceremony held at the Presidential Residence in Kathmandu.
Ambassador Abdul Ghani conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Paudel, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Nepalese people.
For his part, President Poudel asked that his greetings and appreciation be conveyed to His Majesty King Abdullah II. He praised the King's leadership and the strong relations between the two countries, expressing Nepal's interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation across various fields. He also wished Jordan and its people continued growth and prosperity.

MENAFN02062025000117011021ID1109625301

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search