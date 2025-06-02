Signapay Promotes Shaquirah Johnson Nolly To Vice President Of Underwriting & Risk Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since her appointment as Manager of Credit and Underwriting in 2019, Johnson Nolly has overseen and advanced the company's credit risk strategy and been instrumental in sharing her vision to advance the company's proprietary gateway, risk management and CRM platforms. "Our Board and Management Team are energized by this promotion. Shaquirah is a people person with a keen insight into the ever-changing tides of the payments industry. She has ambitious goals and objectives for our teams, and we're excited to see her continued track record of success." said, who has worked with Johnson Nolly for nearly two decades.

Johnson Nolly's promotion comes on the heels of SignaPay's recent relocation to a larger, state-of-the-art headquarters in Irving, Texas, a move that positions the company's continued growth to expand its service and partner-support capabilities. The new facility bolsters SignaPay's commitment to technology-forward growth, including upcoming enhancements across its payment platforms.

A resident of Dallas, Texas, Ms. Johnson Nolly has a Business Administration Degree from the University of Phoenix. She is actively involved with her church and a number of charitable local organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

SignaPay founded in 2007, located in Irving Texas, with offices throughout the United States offers a complete suite of processing solutions for merchants both big and small including credit and debit card processing, dual pricing programs, gateway integration, fraud prevention as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay is dedicated to their partners, merchants, community and their employees and continually seeks ways to further those relationships through innovation and relationship building. Visit for further information or call 800-944-1399 for more information.

