Filecoin Foundation And Randamu Enable Time-Locked Smart Contracts For The Decentralized Storage Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zurich, Switzerland, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the Web3 infrastructure company behind the drand and dcipher networks, today announced that the company has successfully deployed advanced TimeLock and Conditional Encryption capabilities onto the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM). This development was made possible through a generous grant from the Filecoin Foundation, a dedicated supporter and advocate of decentralized storage technologies and blockchain innovation.

Prior to Randamu's latest implementation, developers working within the FVM faced several critical limitations related to secure data handling and programmable confidentiality. These included the lack of secure, automated, time-sensitive encryption mechanisms, and difficulty enforcing conditional data release via secure, transparent execution. Prior to this integration, FVM developers had limited tools for creating advanced dApps that require logic handling data privacy and timing of events.

Randamu's Time Lock and Conditional Encryption features now offer powerful, practical solutions to these challenges, enabling developers to:



Implement secure, verifiable encryption schemes that automatically unlock data based on predetermined time constraints.

Create robust conditional logic for data encryption, unlocking, and smart contract execution within decentralized applications. Enhance the security, transparency, and user trust in decentralized storage and data exchange platforms.

Clara Tsao, Founding Officer at the Filecoin Foundation, stated, "Randamu's new Time Lock and Conditional Encryption capabilities significantly expand the potential of the Filecoin Virtual Machine. These powerful tools will empower FVM developers to build more sophisticated, secure, and transparent decentralized applications."

The availability of Randamu's Time Lock and Conditional Encryption features represents a substantial advancement for the Filecoin ecosystem. Developers and end-users alike can expect improved security, heightened transparency, and increased functionality across decentralized applications. Randamu's ongoing support, beginning with their stewardship of the drand protocol, underscores a continuing commitment to empowering and enhancing the Filecoin community through cutting-edge cryptographic solutions.

"We are excited to deliver these critical encryption features to the Filecoin community,” said Dr. Nemitari Ajienka, FVM contributor and Full Stack Engineer at Randamu.“By integrating Time Lock and Conditional Encryption into FVM, we're enabling developers to unlock entirely new functionalities around secure data handling and conditional logic, vastly enriching the Filecoin ecosystem."

About Randamu

Randamu delivers decentralized cryptographic infrastructure that powers the next generation of secure, verifiable, and automated digital systems. Serving Web3 developers, protocols, and blockchains, Randamu offers essential building blocks such as publicly verifiable randomness, time-locked encryption, and cross-chain coordination. Its flagship stewardship of the drand protocol and the League of Entropy enable trust-minimized coordination and transparency across distributed systems.

With a mission to equip builders with censorship-resistant, accountable, and independently verifiable tooling, Randamu ensures that critical actions are governed by transparent cryptographic consensus and is the partner of choice for projects that require advanced security and automated decision making at scale. The company collaborates globally with research institutions, blockchain foundations, and decentralized infrastructure providers. Founded by experts in threshold cryptography and distributed systems, Randamu operates with a commitment to open-source values, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To learn more about Randamu's solutions for Web3 builders and decentralized ecosystems, visit .

