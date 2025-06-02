Delhi Hosts Spectacular Graduate Show By Made In WUD (MIW) Design Students

Glimpses from the Design Show at Made in WUD 2025

Over 50 graduating students showcased innovative projects across design, architecture, fashion, visual arts and more

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delhi witnessed a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation as graduating students from the World University of Design (WUD) showcased their work at the first edition of Made in WUD (MIW) Show held from 30th May to 1st June at Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre. The event featured projects by over 50 graduating students across design, architecture, fashion, visual arts, communication, interiors, animation and performing arts.At the showcase, students from the School of Fashion presented bold and forward-thinking collections that focused on identity, sustainability, and storytelling. Their work featured modular utility wear, circular kidswear made from deadstock fabrics, fresh takes on traditional block printing, and menswear inspired by underground subcultures. These collections blended craftsmanship with new ideas. Industry collaborations added real-world experience and highlighted the shift towards more meaningful, purpose-driven fashion.Meanwhile, the School of Architecture presented innovative projects that explored new ways of thinking about space and sustainability. Highlights included a climate-responsive campus that supports interdisciplinary learning, a bamboo-based innovation center in Assam, a sustainable hotel project in Ujjain, and a TOD proposal for Connaught Place that combines work, living, and leisure. With a focus on materials, environment, and local context, the graduating students offered exciting ideas for the future of India's built environment.Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, said“MIW is a platform to celebrate the spirit of our students - their grit, originality, and ambition. Today, it is recognized as one of the finest graduate showcases in the country. What excites me most is that our students are stepping into the world not only with refined skills but with a deep understanding of context, empathy, sustainability, and innovation - essential ingredients for tomorrow's creative leaders.”For the first time, the show was held in Delhi with the aim of offering greater visibility to the next generation of creative professionals and fostering stronger connections between academia, industry, and the wider design-aware public. The exhibition highlighted World University of Design's strong focus on experiential learning, real-world collaboration, and pushing the boundaries of conventional design education. Several global brands and leading creative houses collaborated with students, providing practical challenges and mentorship opportunities. Industry leaders, design icons, and recruiters attended the showcase, interacting with graduates and scouting for emerging talent.The energy and impact of MIW 2025 reaffirmed the university's dedication to nurturing globally relevant, socially conscious creative professionals. The World University of Design continues to set benchmarks in future-forward design education in India - one graduate, one idea, one bold experiment at a time.

