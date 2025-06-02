Todd J. Stein Heads Into Early Voting For June Primary For District Leader, Assembly District 76, Part A

Stein and Campaign Members visit Roosevelt Island

The Lexington Democratic Club Booth at the 1st Ave. Street Fair

Stein at his recent Fundraiser

Council Member Julie Menin with Felicia Stein

Stein, a supporter of Small Business, with Randy, the Owner of Bagelworks, UES

- Todd J. Stein, District Leader CandidateNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Candidate Todd J. Stein, a lifelong resident of Lenox Hill and longtime advocate for aging in place and elder care, is on the ballot for District Leader, Assembly District 76, Part A. As early voting begins on June 14, Stein is calling on his neighbors to make their voices heard. He's sharing his message of“Flip, Find, and Only Vote Group Stein”.“I love sharing stories from my childhood growing up in Lenox Hill,” Stein says.“And, I love hearing the stories of those who now call this neighborhood home, whether they're new families or longtime residents hoping to stay in their apartments as they grow older. That's personal for me. I helped my late father age in place until he passed away in December of 2022 at 92 years old. Today, my mother lives with me in the same building where I was raised.”Stein believes he brings a fresh and responsive approach to the position.“I'm offering voters a real choice, someone who understands the neighborhood deeply and will be a strong voice for our community.The role of District Leader is a volunteer elected party position within the Democratic Party. District Leaders help select judicial candidates, appoint poll workers, and represent their community within the party's structure. Though unpaid, the position carries influence in shaping the direction of the party and in building grassroots political engagement.Stein has earned early endorsements from several prominent officials, including Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer and State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who is a Candidate for Manhattan Borough President.“I've been out every day meeting neighbors, listening, and building new relationships,” said Stein. A recent grassroots fundraiser at his home drew strong support from local residents, friends, and new volunteers.“It was heartening to see how many people showed up, donated, and signed up to help our campaign.” The event was catered by one of Stein's favorite local spots, Bagelworks on First Avenue.“They make perfect New York bagels,” he said.“Randy, the owner, is a warm, welcoming presence and an asset to the neighborhood."As part of his outreach, Stein is participating in community events across the district.“I stopped by the First Avenue Street Fair on the Upper East Side yesterday,” he said.“My mom came with me, she loves the funnel cake. This time, she even ran into Council Member Julie Menin.” Felicia Stein, Todd's 91-year-old mother, has lived in Lenox Hill for over fifty years.As early voting nears, Stein is reminding voters to“Flip, Find, and Only Vote for Group Stein!” and invites all interested community members to get involved.

