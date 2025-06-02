Govt Launches Investor Outreach Drive With Niveshak Shivir Pilot In Pune

MENAFN - KNN India)The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, partnered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch the pilot chapter of Niveshak Shivir in Pune.

The initiative represents IEPFA's ongoing efforts to enhance investor education and strengthen financial literacy across the country.

The program was designed to provide comprehensive support to investors seeking to resolve pending financial claims, including unclaimed dividends and shares, while facilitating the updating of Know Your Customer (KYC) and nomination details through a centralised platform.

The event aimed to streamline these processes by offering multiple services under one venue.

Over 450 participants fr0m Pune and surrounding regions attended the inaugural event.

The organisers established dedicated service desks to assist attendees with claiming dividends and shares that had remained unclaimed for six to seven years, providing on-site KYC and nomination updates, and offering immediate resolution of claim-related issues.

The event brought together representatives fr0m Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs), Depositories, and Depository participants to create awareness about various financial processes.

Nineteen dedicated kiosks were set up with trained officials to guide investors through procedures related to dematerialisation of physical shares, KYC updates, nominations, and IEPF claim processes.

A search facility was made available at the venue, allowing participants to verify whether they or their family members held any unclaimed shares or dividends.

Following verification, trained officials assisted claimants in completing the IEPF-5 form to ensure accurate claim submissions.

Anita Shah Akella, CEO, IEPFA and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, along with Ananth Narayan, Whole Time Member, SEBI, and other officials inaugurated a special investor guide brochure developed by NSDL.

The publication, titled 'Investor Guide to Claiming Unclaimed Shares and Dividends,' provides step-by-step instructions for reclaiming unclaimed dividends and shares through the IEPF portal, outlines required documentation including PAN, Aadhaar, and Entitlement Letters, and offers guidance on avoiding common claim rejection scenarios.

This pilot program marks the beginning of a planned series of Niveshak Shivir events scheduled for major cities with substantial volumes of unclaimed investor funds.

The expansion reflects IEPFA's commitment to investor-focused governance and transparency. A citywide calendar of events will be developed based on insights gathered fr0m this initial program.

The Government of India established IEPFA under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a mandate to promote investor awareness, ensure effective grievance resolution, and facilitate the recovery of unclaimed investments through accessible platforms designed for user convenience.

