UCPMP 2024 To Curb Unethical Marketing Practices In Pharma Industry
This move aims to enhance transparency and curb unethical promotional activities in the pharmaceutical sector.
In March 2024, the Department of Pharmaceuticals introduced the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024.
This code prohibits pharmaceutical companies from offering gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash, or monetary grants to healthcare professionals or their families.
It also restricts the supply of free samples to individuals not qualified to prescribe such products.
Despite these regulations, reports indicate that some companies continue to provide various freebies to doctors.
In response, the government has requested pharmaceutical firms to submit comprehensive financial details related to their marketing expenditures.
This includes information on sponsorships for conferences, seminars, and other promotional activities.
To ensure compliance, the UCPMP mandates the establishment of an Ethics Committee for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (ECPMP) within each pharmaceutical association.
These committees are responsible for addressing complaints and ensuring adherence to the code. Violations can lead to penalties, including suspension or expulsion from the association.
The government's actions reflect a commitment to fostering ethical conduct in the pharmaceutical industry and safeguarding the interests of patients.
By demanding greater transparency and accountability, authorities aim to eliminate undue influence on medical professionals and promote integrity in healthcare practices.
