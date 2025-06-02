Reliance Infrastructure Targets Rs 3,000 Cr In Ammunition Exports By FY27

MENAFN - KNN India)Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, the flagship of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, is aiming to generate Rs 3,000 crore in export revenue from 155 mm artillery ammunition and related aggregates by the end of FY27, according to sources familiar with the development.

In the ongoing financial year alone, the company is expected to export large-calibre ammunition worth around Rs 1,500 crore.

So far, Reliance has achieved exports of approximately Rs 100 crore and is targeting a top-three position among Indian defence exporters.

Key export markets for the company include countries in the European Union and Southeast Asia, where there is strong demand for restocking artillery ammunition. Experts estimate the global restocking market size at around Rs 4 lakh crore.

A spokesperson confirmed that defence exports are a top priority for the company, particularly as it develops the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

With a planned investment of Rs 5,000 crore, DADC will be India's largest greenfield defence project by a private firm.

The 1,000-acre facility in the Watad Industrial Area will include an integrated explosives and ammunition plant.

Reliance Defence has also entered a strategic partnership with German defence firm Rheinmetall AG. Under this alliance, Reliance will supply explosives and propellants to Rheinmetall, and the two companies will jointly market selected products globally.

To support this collaboration, Reliance will set up a manufacturing facility in Ratnagiri with an annual capacity to produce 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tonnes of explosives, and 2,000 tonnes of propellants-further advancing its defence export ambitions.

