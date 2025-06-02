GST Collections Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore For Second Month In A Row
This achievement represents only the third instance in GST history where monthly collections have surpassed this significant benchmark.
The May collections, which reflect economic activity from April, registered a notable 16 percent year-on-year growth compared to the same period last year.
While April traditionally records the highest GST collections due to year-end financial activities, May's performance remained strong despite being approximately 15 percent lower than April's record-setting figures.
The robust collection trend coincides with exceptional E-Way Bill generation activity recorded in April, which reached 11.93 crore units, marking the second-highest level on record.
This represented a substantial 23 percent increase compared to April of the previous year, indicating heightened goods movement across the country.
Analysis of the May collection data reveals that import-related GST primarily drove the higher revenue figures. GST collections from imports demonstrated growth exceeding 25 percent, substantially outperforming domestic GST growth of approximately 14 percent.
This pattern of import-driven GST growth has remained consistent in year-to-date figures, reflecting broader economic trends in India's trade activities.
