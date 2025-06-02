GST Collections Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore For Second Month In A Row

MENAFN - KNN India)India's Goods and Services Tax collections crossed the Rs 2 lakh crore threshold for the second consecutive month, reaching Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May 2025, according to government data released on Sunday.

This achievement represents only the third instance in GST history where monthly collections have surpassed this significant benchmark.

The May collections, which reflect economic activity from April, registered a notable 16 percent year-on-year growth compared to the same period last year.

While April traditionally records the highest GST collections due to year-end financial activities, May's performance remained strong despite being approximately 15 percent lower than April's record-setting figures.

The robust collection trend coincides with exceptional E-Way Bill generation activity recorded in April, which reached 11.93 crore units, marking the second-highest level on record.

This represented a substantial 23 percent increase compared to April of the previous year, indicating heightened goods movement across the country.

Analysis of the May collection data reveals that import-related GST primarily drove the higher revenue figures. GST collections from imports demonstrated growth exceeding 25 percent, substantially outperforming domestic GST growth of approximately 14 percent.

This pattern of import-driven GST growth has remained consistent in year-to-date figures, reflecting broader economic trends in India's trade activities.

