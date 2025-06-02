403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 02/06: Cup And Handle (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 112,500. Add a stop-loss at 100,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 100,000. Add a stop-loss at 112,500.
Bitcoin has also seen its supply crash in the past few weeks. The total supply in centralized exchanges has dropped from over 3 million in 2020 to 1.3 million today, a 57% crash.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisBitcoin has been in a strong rally in the past few months, rising from a low of $74,240 in April to $111,900. It has formed remained above the major support/resistance level of the pivot point at 100,000.Bitcoin has also remained above the 100-day moving average, a sign that bulls remain in control for now.It has also formed a cup-and-handle pattern, a popular continuation sign in technical analysis. The ongoing decline is part of the formation of the handle section of this pattern.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance at 111,900. A move above that resistance will point to more gains, potentially to the psychological point at 115,000. A drop below the major S&R level will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade Bitcoin USD ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
