White House says Court abused their judicial power
(MENAFN) The White House has denounced a recent federal court ruling that obstructed a significant portion of Leader Donald Trump’s tariff measures, which form a key part of his trade agenda.
Since his return to office in January, Trump has aggressively pursued a realignment of US trade relationships. A central tactic has been the use of tariffs to pressure foreign governments into renegotiations. However, this tariff policy—targeting both friendly and rival nations—has led to market volatility and disruptions in global supply chains.
A three-judge panel from the Court of International Trade determined that the president exceeded his legal powers and invalidated the majority of tariffs introduced during his current term. The ruling requires the administration to begin reversing these tariffs within 10 days.
In response, the administration denounced the decision as “blatantly wrong” and quickly filed an appeal, asserting confidence that higher courts will reverse the outcome.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reacted sharply, saying the court had “brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump.”
The Justice Department also submitted a request to delay the court’s order while the appeal proceeds, indicating plans to request emergency intervention from the Supreme Court as early as Friday.
Leavitt emphasized that the highest court “must put an end” to the legal pushback, though she noted that Trump retains other lawful avenues to impose tariffs if necessary.
Despite the legal setback, administration officials attempted to downplay its significance. Trade adviser Peter Navarro stated on television: “nothing’s really changed.”
Meanwhile, Kevin Hassett, head of the National Economic Council, explained that while alternative strategies exist, they would require a few months to put into action—and currently, there are no plans to shift course. He also dismissed the ruling as a temporary obstacle caused by “activist judges,” maintaining that trade talks are progressing, with three agreements nearing completion.
