UAE Plans Restarting Flights to Damascus
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates’ national airline, Emirates, will recommence air services to the Syrian capital, Damascus, starting next month.
In a statement released on Monday, Emirates announced that its inaugural flight to Damascus will depart on July 16. Initially, the airline will operate three flights per week, with intentions to increase the frequency to four weekly flights by August.
This decision to restore flights to Damascus follows a "thorough assessment conducted in collaboration" with Syria’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), according to the airline.
Additionally, Emirates plans to expand operations to daily flights by October, as mentioned in the statement.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, the chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline, expressed enthusiasm about the resumption.
He stated, “Emirates is pleased to restart operations to Damascus and support Syria’s road ahead by providing better choice and connectivity, essential economic links for inwards investment as well as opening new trade lanes and global market access for the country."
Emirates had halted its services to Syria in 2012 amid the onset of the Syrian revolution against President Bashar al-Assad’s government.
The long-standing leader of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, who had governed for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, marking the conclusion of the Baath Party’s regime, which had ruled since 1963.
